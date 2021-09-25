CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Adam Fox sees continuity being big help to Rangers defense

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour of the Rangers’ top six defensemen are returning this season. Norris Trophy-winner Adam Fox believes the continuity will be more than beneficial. “Obviously, chemistry is a big thing,” Fox said Friday after Day 2 of training camp. “I was lucky enough to have that with Ryan [Lindgren] right away. [K’Andre Miller] got better and as the year progressed, he’s got a lot of scale. [Jacob Trouba] is a guy that’s been in the league a while and the way he plays kind of lifts the whole D up a little bit.

wmleader.com

Comments / 1

Related
chatsports.com

What does Cale Makar have that Adam Fox doesn’t?

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is the Rodney Dangerfield of the NHL. He gets no respect. Okay, he gets some respect, but nothing like the love bestowed on Cale Makar and Victor Hedman. Fox is a great hockey player. The New York Rangers defenseman won the Norris Trophy last...
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox will be the focus of the next bobblehead to be released by sports memorabilia company Foco.

Foco has announced they will be releasing its next bobblehead, one which every New York Rangers fan will definitely want to get their hands on. The sports memorabilia’s next bobblehead will be of the 2021 Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox. The New York Rangers defenseman won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman when the league awards were announced during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Rangers defenseman Fox given practice jersey with 'Norris' on back

After being named best at his position in 2021, team has a little fun with sweater. Today we spell Fox, N-O-R-R-I-S. New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox was assigned a No. 23 jersey for the team's practice on Thursday that had "Norris" stitched on the back instead of his usual surname.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Keith Kinkaid
Person
Nils Lundkvist
chatsports.com

Could Adam Fox be the choice for Rangers captain?

Since Chris Drury made it known the Rangers will be naming a captain, there has been rampant speculation about who the captain will be. The big three in the running appear to be Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Jacob Trouba. All three wear A’s today, and all three are viewed as locker room leaders. But Adam Fox has had his name thrown in the ring for Rangers captain by Joe Micheletti, mentioned on Monday night’s broadcast.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Adam Fox Needs To Avoid Post-Norris Let Down

On the first day of New York Rangers training camp, Adam Fox stepped onto the ice with the nameplate “Norris.” It was a humorous yet memorable moniker given to Fox by his teammates, who wanted to remind everyone that the Norris Trophy winner from 2020-21 is indeed a Ranger. And...
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers close to being fully vaccinated and coach Gerard Gallant says they will be soon

The Rangers apparently aren’t all fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but new coach Gerard Gallant says they will be soon. "I can confirm that the team will be fully vaccinated, definitely, before the first regular-season game,’’ Gallant said after his club finished up its second day on the ice at its 2021 training camp.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Continuity#Norris Trophy
Blue Seat

Gallant likely to leave Rangers top four defense pairs unchanged

Per Vince Mercogliano, new coach Gerard Gallant is unlikely to change the Rangers top four defense pairs. That means we will see Ryan Lindgren-Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller-Jacob Trouba as the top four heading into the season. Both were solid pairs, with Lindgren-Fox turning into a legitimate top pairing in the league. This isn’t a surprise, as you don’t change what isn’t broken.
NHL
pinecountynews.com

Rebels continue their defensive dominance

The Moose Lake Willow River Rebels traveled to Coleraine to take on the Titans of Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) at the Dixon-Barle Field on Friday, September 17th. The atmosphere was energizing, the stands were full, the elementary cheerleaders were getting prepared for their half-time show, a tent was on the field selling burger baskets for tailgaters, and the weather was ideal. The Rebels continued to dominate on defense holding their opponents scoreless for the second week in a row. Offensively, they rushed for 370-yards scoring five times for the 36-0 win.
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

Rangers may have defensive depth issues heading into the season

As the preseason wears on, the battle for the 7D, 8D, and 9D positions continues. It seems to be a competition between Jarred Tinordi, Anthony Bitetto, and Libor Hajek. It appears that Tinordi has the inside track for that 7D spot, given the fresh two year contract he signed this summer. Both Hajek and Bitetto have one year remaining. The issue is none of the three are good, with Tinordi filling one specific role and that’s it. All three are below replacement level. While their contracts aren’t really a concern, it does pose a problem when the Rangers start needing maintenance days on the blue line.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

National League Wild Card Tracker: Baseball's best defense continues to propel Cardinals' surge, Harper comes up big for Phillies and Padres bow out

(A reminder: If the Dodgers and Giants wind up tied for first place in the NL West at the end of the regular season, a tiebreaker to determine the division winner will be played on Monday, Oct. 4. Home-field advantage would belong to San Francisco because the Giants won the regular-season series against the Dodgers. The winner would advance to the division series round. The loser would host the NL wild-card game, which would be played against . . . )
MLB
dallassun.com

Rangers use timely hitting, defense to defeat Angels

Andy Ibanez had three hits and two RBIs to help the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday night in Arlington, Tex. Adolis Garcia also drove in two runs and made two stellar plays in right field,...
ARLINGTON, TX
wmleader.com

Julien Gauthier is Rangers bright spot in ugly loss to Devils

Vitali Kravtsov has taken a majority of the reps at right wing on a line with Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow through Rangers training camp, but Julien Gauthier got a look in that spot in a lopsided preseason loss to the Devils on Friday night. When Kravtsov was ruled out...
NHL
Sactown Royalty

Why defense is the key to De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star ascension

Coming off of the lowest-rated defensive season in Sacramento Kings history, the numbers don’t lie. Despite having a career year and a near All-Star berth, De’Aaron Fox was less than stellar on defense last season. When Fox was on the court last season, the Kings’ defensive rating (per 100 possessions)...
NBA
Times Herald-Record

NY Rangers projected lineup: Nils Lundkvist being pushed in defensemen competition

TARRYTOWN - The New York Rangers have three remaining preseason games, but new head coach Gerard Gallant expects to make the bulk of his roster decisions following Saturday's meeting with the Bruins in Boston. "I think after tonight, you'll pretty well see our full team for the next two games...
NHL
wmleader.com

Rangers rebound from preseason blowout with OT win over Bruins

BOSTON — Though preseason games are a time for NHL teams to experiment with their lineups, evaluate prospects and get a wide-scope look at every player in the organization, teams always want to — at the least — be competitive. That hasn’t always been the case for the 2021-22 Rangers,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy