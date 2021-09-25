CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI investigates female service member assaulted by Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss

By Raymond Hicks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI confirmed Friday that it is investigating a report that a female service member was assaulted by a group of male Afghan refugees who are being housed at Fort Bliss. In a statement to Fox News, officials said the service member had reported that the assault took place Sept. 19 at the fort’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, where the refugees are being put up.

Army: Soldier Says She Was Assaulted by Afghan Refugees

Fort Bliss officials say a soldier reported that she was assaulted by a small group of Afghan refugees at the Army post's shelter complex in New Mexico. A soldier reported that she was assaulted by a small group of Afghan refugees at a shelter complex set up for the refugees in New Mexico, Fort Bliss officials said.
