Lumber demand looks to strengthen as price volatility gives way to a ‘new normal’

AGC posted the fifth edition of the Construction Inflation Alert today, a document to help owners, officials, and others understand what contractors are experiencing regarding materials costs, production lead times, and supply-chain bottlenecks. As for supply-chain disruptions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, “Newly arriving vessels are adding to a record-breaking flotilla waiting to unload cargo that on Sunday reached 73 ships, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, nearly double the number a month ago…Before the pandemic, it was unusual for more than one ship to wait for a berth…. In recent weeks, the Port of Savannah has had 20 or more ships at anchor waiting for a berth. Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said he expected the congestion would last for at least a couple of more weeks as shipping’s peak season continues. ‘This has never happened before,’ he said.” Another source of disruption is from Hurricane Ida, which destroyed the power grid in southeast Louisiana nearly a month ago, leaving plants that produce chemicals for construction plastics offline.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO