CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Fears over NHS plan to close all local ambulance stations in London

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7WsE_0c7ZD2BO00
Ambulances at Whitechapel hospital in London. A patient group criticised the closure plan as ‘dangerous’.

NHS bosses plan to shut every local ambulance station in London, prompting fears that patients could be harmed if 999 crews take longer to reach them, the Guardian can reveal.

The London ambulance service (LAS) has started a controversial programme to close all 68 ambulance stations and replace them with 18 new “ambulance deployment centres” or “hubs”.

A patient group has criticised the plan as “dangerous” and MPs are worried that having fewer ambulance stations around the capital could mean patients wait longer to get to hospital.

“This move to shut every ambulance station in London could cause significant harm to patients because of the delays that will take place in getting to them,” said Malcolm Alexander, the chair of the LAS Patients’ Forum, a non-statutory watchdog, and Hackney Healthwatch, a government-funded statutory body that scrutinises NHS services in the east London borough.

“We have come across many situations where people have suffered harm because ambulances have taken too long to get there. It looks like this is quite dangerous from the point of view of patient safety.”

The LAS included the plan to close all 68 stations in its “estates vision” document , which it published in 2019, but did not publicise nor invite public responses. It had passed unnoticed until London MPs were alerted to it by the LAS Patients’ Forum and Hackney Healthwatch.

It says that the closures would not lead to longer waiting times but will improve the care patients receive and give ambulance crews better facilities.

Four ambulance stations in north-east London – in Romford, Ilford, Hornchurch and Becontree – have already been earmarked for closure in the first stage of the plan. They will be replaced by one new ambulance deployment centre in Romford in Havering. Local MPs have voiced their unease over the change.

In a letter in June to Andrew Blake-Herbert, Havering council’s chief executive, the LAS’s deputy chief executive, Khadir Meer, said that the service planned “to overhaul our estate by replacing our existing 68 stations with a network of 18 state-of-the-art ambulance deployment centres, operating under a new “hub and spoke” model.

“Once the new ambulance station is up and running this will ultimately result in the permanent closure of these [four] stations,” he added.

But Meer assured Blake-Herbert that “this change will not adversely affect patients in the area. It will transform the way we work to ensure we deliver consistent high-quality care to our patients when they need us.” The new hub “will be designed around patient care and will enable rapid and efficient preparation and deployment of our frontline teams,” he said.

Margaret Hodge, the Labour MP for Barking, said: “The proposed closure of Becontree ambulance station and three others in north-east London to create one hub in Romford is worrisome.

“Placing my constituents’ nearest ambulance station further away from their homes will, needless to say, negatively impact response times for 999 calls, and therefore deplete quality of care for residents. The impact this gratuitous decision will have on people experiencing medical emergencies is unjustifiable.”

A review by Lord Carter of Coles of England’s 10 regional ambulance services found that the LAS had the most stations in terms of the area it covered, with one for every eight sq miles (13 sq km), compared with one every 92 sq miles (148 sq km) in the West Midlands. But it also concluded that each of the 68 stations covered a population of 120,000 – the largest in England.

Jon Cruddas, the Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, has previously voiced disquiet that “the loss of an ambulance base at Becontree does raise concerns about response times across the Dagenham part of my constituency.

“While I understand the need for consolidating existing facilities, I will be seeking assurances from the LAS that this will not negatively impact those requiring urgent attention across Dagenham and Rainham.”

A LAS spokesperson said: “London ambulance service currently has the largest number of stations in the UK and the oldest estate. Moreover, a significant proportion of the LAS estate is under-utilised and not fit for purpose, with some parts built in the 1800s.

“We are at a very early stage in developing a London-wide strategy to transform our estate to meet future needs, and at all stages of this process we will ensure any changes do not impact on the care patients receive.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Saved from a horrible fate’: Legal heroin prescribed to hundreds of UK drug users, figures reveal

Hundreds of people addicted to heroin in the UK are benefitting from a free legal supply of the drug, new figures show.The Independent can reveal that 280 people received a prescription for diamorphine – medical-grade heroin – in 2017-18, via a freedom of information request to Public Health England (PHE) by Release, a drugs charity offering legal advice and support.Under PHE guidelines, diamorphine is usually offered as a last resort after other forms of treatment, such as methadone and buprenorphine, have proven unsuccessful. “I’ve seen firsthand how diamorphine could help people recover to the point where they were able to...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Ambulance station closures will not be postponed despite residents' pleas

Plans to close Oswestry's community ambulance station will not be postponed, a senior director has confirmed. Frustrated residents called for ambulance station closure plans to be postponed at a public meeting on Monday evening, saying there had been a lack of consultation. Oswestry, Market Drayton, Craven Arms and Bridgnorth are...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Public meeting over ambulance station closure to be streamed due to huge demand

A public meeting over the planned closure of Oswestry's community ambulance station will be streamed online because of the huge interest in the town. There were fears that people would find themselves unable to get a seat at the meeting that will be held on Monday at 7pm at the Wynnstay Hotel, which can hold 120 people.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cruddas
Person
Margaret Hodge
Nursing Times

Work starts on national NHS uniform for England after nurses back plans

Nurses have given the green light to plans for a national NHS uniform for England, with improved professional identity and patient safety cited as reasons for making for the move. NHS Supply Chain has today released the final results of its consultation with NHS staff on the proposals and confirmed...
WORLD
The Independent

Map shows areas hit hardest by UK’s fuel crisis as panic buying continues

A traffic light system has been drawn up to monitor the current fuel shortage crisis.According to Whitehall’s own analysis, London, the South East, the North West, the West Midlands and the East Midlands have fuel levels at less than 20 percent, putting them in the red, the Times reported.Yorkshire, the North East and Wales, places which have seen supplies increasing, have been moved from red to amber.Scotland will be moving from amber to green and Northern Ireland is already in the green.However, average fuel levels at forecourts remain at 20 percent for the fourth day running, compared with a...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Ambulances#London Ambulance Service#East London#Uk#Las#The Las Patients Forum#Scrutinises Nhs Services#Havering Council
BBC

HGV driver shortage: Patient care risk over NHS deliveries

A medical supply company has warned a shortage of lorry drivers could hit NHS care for patients. Caerphilly-based DHG, which supplies the NHS with hospital beds, said it was struggling to make deliveries. The company's chief executive said it would have to prioritise deliveries and the NHS might have to...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Ambulance bosses 'surprised' after fire service offers help over station closures

Fire stations are being offered as 'rest stops' for ambulance crews after confirmation of plans to close four community stations. West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) will close Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms and Market Drayton community ambulance stations from next week. Crews previously based at the stations will instead start and...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Clearing NHS cancer backlog could take over a decade – report

Some 369,000 fewer people than expected were referred to a specialist with suspected cancer due to the pandemic, data suggests. It could take over a decade to clear the cancer treatment backlog in England, a new report suggests. The pandemic has taken such a big toll that an estimated 19,500...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

‘Are the new paving stones it?’: Red wall waits for levelling up it fears will never come

It is the government’s flagship agenda, an oft-repeated promise to revive and regenerate communities that have long felt left behind.In Scunthorpe, however, levelling up currently appears to mean, er, paving stones.The Lincolnshire town of 83,000 people is exactly the kind of place ministers tend to have in mind when they talk of the need for rejuvenation: decimated by deindustrialisation in the Eighties, smashed by austerity over the last decade and, most recently, hammered by Covid-19.Yet, almost two years after Boris Johnson first vowed to level up the country, the only sign of action here in Scunthorpe is £1m being lavished...
POLITICS
The Independent

Proposed law would make HRT free on prescription for women

Menopausal women treated with hormone replacement therapy would not have to pay for their prescriptions under a proposed law. HRT is available on prescription in England for £9.35 a time but Labour MP Carolyn Harris is hoping to abolish the charges, The Sunday Times reported. Ms Harris said that she had enough support for a private member’s bill to change legislation. The bill will receive its second reading this month. NHS prescriptions for HRT are already free in Scotland and Wales and the therapy is used to top up levels of womens’ oestrogen and progesterone hormones during menopause.Many of the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Warnings instead of prosecution for Class A drug users

People caught with Class A drugs in Scotland could be given a police warning instead of facing prosecution. Officers can already issue a formal warning for possession of lower category drugs. Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain told MSPs this would now include Class A drugs in a bid to address the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Annabel Wright death: Family calls for ban on acne drug for teenagers

The family of a teenage girl who believe her death was linked to her use of an acne drug is calling for tighter regulations on the product. Annabel Wright, 15, who was prescribed a course of Roaccutane, was discovered dead in her bedroom at her home near Ripon in North Yorkshire on 1 May 2019.
HEALTH
The Independent

Giant rats ‘the size of cats’ could invade homes through toilet, warns pest expert

Giant rats the “size of cats” have been invading UK homes with some even entering via the toilet, a pest expert has claimed.Andrew Dellbridge, the boss of Ace Pest Control, said that rodents in Norwich had become “bigger and braver” after lockdown and even forced one couple to leave their home.During one of his jobs, he said a customer had been left shocked after finding a rat swimming in her toilet bowl.“She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently,” he told...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy