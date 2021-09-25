CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

A guide to the best ... buttoned dresses

By Melanie Wilkinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
The buttoned dress is the fashion pro’s secret weapon for weather that hasn’t quite made up its mind yet. Light fabrics with sleeves provide a great combination for in-between seasons. They also work across body shapes (a tea-dress style is great for D cups and above) and occasions (trainers for daytime, knee-length boots for evening).

There are tricks to maxing out the versatility of this style. Wear open as an alternative to a long shirt or a light cardigan or, if you’re not keen on showing too much skin, put a T-shirt or poloneck underneath. Those with crafty abilities can also change boring buttons to something more exciting with a trip to a haberdashery department.

A shorter-length buttoned dress has a more casual feel. Bold retro prints worthy of The Queen’s Gambit stand out, while gold buttons on a red dress break up the colour of an easy shift style. Prints like polka dots work for summer but they have life beyond September. Just add tights to wear all year round.

Lauren Cochrane

Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UODKr_0c7ZD0Pw00

Monochrome checks, £59.99, mango.com

Accessorize this geometric dress with sleek gold hoop earrings and a pair of chunky mules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIm2f_0c7ZD0Pw00

Pale pink silk, £145, ghost.co.uk

Wear it alone for a special occasion, or style with a chunky cardigan and lace up hiking style boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VihN0_0c7ZD0Pw00

Ethical paisley, £165, baukjen.com

A jewelled tone print is ideal for autumnal grey days – layer a polo neck underneath.

Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FC5tK_0c7ZD0Pw00

White sleeveless, from £9 a day by Joseph, from mywardrobehq.com

Embrace any warm days with a sleeveless midi dress, socks and crisp white trainers or birkenstocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBQ3d_0c7ZD0Pw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afS7u_0c7ZD0Pw00

Monochrome print by House of Sunny, from £15 for 4 days rental, from rotaro.co.uk

This dress is perfect for reluctant print wearers, not too bold, but just enough interest for a brunch date or after work drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ivo6C_0c7ZD0Pw00

Tiger print by Realisation Par, from £36 from hurrcollective.com

Warmer than zebra print, and a touch more unusual than leopard, this dress looks good with knee-high slouchy black boots.

Thrift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tec9f_0c7ZD0Pw00

Polka dot, £20, beyondretro.com

A mini dress is a good transitional buy – wear it now with a denim jacket and flat pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jC6VO_0c7ZD0Pw00

Red, £38, rokit.co.uk

Style this dress with chunky gold jewellery for an updated twist on the 1980s, or layer over a poloneck or classic white shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlaIK_0c7ZD0Pw00

Green and blue print, £40, thrifted.com

It may be overtly spring-like but this dress is a classic. Buy it now and wear under a navy coat, or put it away and save it for a sunny day.

