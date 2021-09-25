TV tonight: a global music festival with stars from Billie Eilish to Kylie

Billie Eilish will perform at Global Citizen Live.

Global Citizen Live: Music Festival for the Planet

5.30pm, BBC One

Like a latter-day Live Aid but with more nebulous aims, this global concert seeks to unite the world in concern over poverty, inequality, the climate crisis and the Covid recovery – and these issues will be addressed via the medium of pop music. It’s a genuinely worldwide event with concerts taking place in New York, London, Paris, Lagos, Mumbai and more. Expect performances from acts ranging from Billie Eilish to Metallica. Phil Harrison

Strictly Come Dancing

7pm, BBC One

It is time for the judges to get their teeth into the dance stylings of this year’s celebrities. Which dancers will gel with their partners? No one gets the boot tonight but Shirley, Craig, Motsi and Anton will be marking a few cards and scores will be carried over to next week. PH

Bettany Hughes’ Treasures of the World

7.20pm, Channel 4

The island of Delos is usually shut to overnight visitors, so Hughes’s stay under a supermoon is doubly special. She also visits the Strait of Gibraltar and what was believed to be Medusa’s lair – where she shows us a newly discovered mask of the snake-haired madame. You may wish to avert your eyes. Ali Catterall

Britain’s Forgotten Wars With Tony Robinson

8.20pm, Channel 4

It is stretching a point to describe the first Gulf war or the Suez crisis as “forgotten” but, in this series, Robinson sets out to explore a few conflicts that don’t linger in the public imagination. Tonight: Operation Desert Storm in the company of, among others, Tornado pilot John Peters. PH

Beat the Chasers

8.30pm, ITV

ITV’s gameshow continues, with quizzers taking on the whole Chase gang. And, if facing off against the likes of Anne “the Governess” Hegerty and Paul Sinha, AKA the Sinnerman, wasn’t bad enough, contestants also have to withstand host Bradley Walsh’s “banter”. Hannah J Davies

Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up

9.35pm, ITV

It is hardly thrilling but this format lets O’Grady push his guests into more personal territory than regular chatshows would allow. This week, Howard Donald, Sally Lindsay, Arlene Phillips and Omid Djalili dole out pleasant anecdotes and then rank themselves on such metrics as who’s the most embarrassing parent. Jack Seale

Film choice

Anton Walbrook, Deborah Kerr and Roger Livesey in The Life and Death Of Colonel Blimp. Photograph: The Archers/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, 1943), 9.10am, BBC Two

It is remarkable to remember that Powell and Pressburger’s satirical war drama was completed when the second world war was in full spate in 1943, such is the drama’s emotional range and lack of propaganda. Roger Livesey plays Major-General Clive Wynne-Candy, a stuffy Home Guard commander. However, flashbacks reveal a more three-dimensional past, starting during the Boer war when he begins a friendship with Anton Walbrook’s aristocratic German. The luminous Deborah Kerr reappears in various guises as the object of Clive’s affections as war shifts from an activity for gentlemen to a theatre of horrors. SW

Live Sport

Golf: The Ryder Cup Sat, 1pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Day two as Ian Poulter looks to inspire Europe.

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Manchester City Sat, 11.30am, BT Sport 1. The title contenders meet.