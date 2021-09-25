Harrison undone by turnovers in lopsided loss to Marist

BROOKHAVEN -- Harrison was done in by five turnovers, all of which Marist was able to capitalize on with touchdowns in a 50-28 win Friday at Hughes-Spalding Stadium. In the first quarter, Harrison (2-3) fumbled on a punt return, which ultimately resulted in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Champ Davis to Chandler Heath. The Hoyas then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, and Marist (3-1) marched right down the field again to score on a 1-yard touchdown run by Quinn Gooding.