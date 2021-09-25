Sarasota County Business Taxes are Due September 30th
Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates reminds all business owners that the 2021-2022 Sarasota County Business taxes are due by Thursday, September 30th. The county business tax is required if you are engaging in a business, profession or occupation located within Sarasota County. Any business that has not received a renewal notice or a new business that has not registered should contact the Tax Collector immediately at 941.861.8300, option 3 or Info@SarasotaTaxCollector.com.www.suncoastpost.com
