CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cards match record with 14th straight win, rip Cubs 12-4

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

CHICAGO (AP) — The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th straight win on Friday night, pounding the Chicago Cubs 12-4 in the second game of doubleheader behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots by Lars Nootbaar.

Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as St. Louis batters went deep five times in the nightcap to sweep the twinbill and equal a run set in July 1935. The win streak has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games.

Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away. O’Neill’s homer was his 31st of the season, second of the day and 10th in September.

Manager Mike Shildt said the victory mirrored a collective approach that has made the Cardinals suddenly look formidable down the stretch.

“Today and the whole time, it’s been a complete team effort,” Shildt said. “Across the board, if you look today, you can pretty much name everybody.

“It’s a special group. You’ve got real pros. When you’ve got that consistency, special things happen.”.

The Cardinals’ marquee names are coming through with big numbers. The rotation is getting healthy. Depth players, like Nootbaar, a 24-year-old rookie, are stepping up.

“Everybody is kind of feeding off each other’s energy right now,” said Nootbaar, an outfielder who hit his fourth and fifth homers in his 52nd game. “You want to join the party, kind of. When you’re loose and playing your game, you think you can beat anybody.”

The Cardinals powered past the Cubs 8-5 in the opener, riding O’Neill’s and Paul Goldschmidt’s 30th homers and José Rondon’s pinch-hit two-run shot.

O’Neill, a 26-year-old Canadian enjoying a breakout season, followed up with a drive to left center in the second inning of the second game to put St. Louis ahead 6-2. Goldschmidt added a pair of singles and an RBI double in the nightcap to give the veteran first-baseman 11 hits — including four homers —in 18 at-bats in his last four games.

Patrick Wisdom launched his 28th homer and fellow Cubs rookie Frank Schwindel extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double and a single. Chicago lost its fourth straight and eighth in nine.

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty retired just one of four batters he faced in a pitch-count restricted return from a right shoulder strain that had sidelined him since Aug. 25. The right-hander tossed 19 pitches, yielding three runs on two hits — including Wisdom’s two-run shot deep to center.

Dakota Hudson (1-0), also reinstated from injured list on Friday, replaced Flaherty and allowed two runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings for the win. Hudson, recalled as the 29th man for the doubleheader, made his first appearance since Tommy John surgery in September 2020.

“It was just great being able to get back out there,” Hudson said. “I was able to prepare well and Yaddy (catcher Yadier Molina) was running the show for me.

“Just trusting the defense, being me and seeing what I can do, it was a blast to get back.”

Chicago’s Zach Davies (6-12) was roughed up for the fourth straight start and lost his sixth consecutive decision. The wiry right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in two innings.

The Cards scored three times in the first before Wisdom’s shot in the bottom half closed it to 3-2.

O’Neill’s drive opened it to 6-2 in the second. Nootbaar and DeJong homered back-to-back to make it 8-2 in the third.

Bader and Nootbar hit consecutive solo drives in the seventh

DOUBLED UP

The Cardinals’ only road wins during their 1935 streak came in a doubleheader at Wrigley on July 4.

GOLDI-LOCKED

Goldschmidt has homered eight times in September to give him 30 or more in six seasons.

POWER TRIO

Goldschmidt and O’Neill joined Cardinals third-baseman Nolan Arenado with 30 or more homers. It’s the second time St. Louis has had three hitters with 30 or more. In 2004, Albert Pujols (46) , Jim Edmonds (42) and Scott Rolen (32) combined.

LESTER RETURNS, AGAIN

Veteran left-hander Jon Lester is slated to start Saturday against the Cubs, one of his former teams, for the first time since he was traded to the Cardinals.

Lester, who helped anchor Chicago’s rotation from 2015 through 2020, earned his 200th career win on Monday at Milwaukee. The Cubs recognized Lester’s milestone on the videoboard in left before the second inning of the first game and he doffed his cap from the dugout.

Lester began the season with Washington, and he lost at Wrigley Field on May 17 in his return to the ballpark. He is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in his last six starts.

Cubs manager and former catcher David Ross had dinner with his former battery mate on Thursday. They won’t be so chummy on Saturday

“I love Jon Lester like a brother, but I want to kick his tail every time he’s out there,” Ross said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: SS Edmundo Sosa was in the right hand by a pitch in the sixth first game and left the game. X-rays were negative, but manager Mike Shildt said Sosa might miss up to five games

Cubs: Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled outfielder Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. Ross said Chirinos will miss the remainder of the season. RHP Jason Adam was promoted from Iowa to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader and struck out the side in the seventh in the first game. Adam came back after a gruesome left ankle break — the bone tore through his skin — in the minors in May.

Cardinals LHP Jon Lester (7-6, 4.59) faces RHP Adrian Sampson (3-3, 2.84) on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 6 MVP candidates in Cubs series sweep

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a historic run with 16 wins in a row. Here are six players who have really stepped up. The St. Louis Cardinals are on an unbelievable run in the month of September. With 16 wins in a row and four series wins in a row, the Cardinals seem to have accomplished the unthinkable from a month ago. They are in the second National League wild card position going in the final week of the season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOX2Now

Cards sweep DH from Cubs, tie franchise record with 14th consecutive win

The streak continues! The Cardinals have won 14 straight games, tying the franchise record set back in 1935. The latest victories came in a double header sweep over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. In Game One, the Cardinals had three different 2-run homers. Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Jose Rondon all went deep as the Cardinals beat the Cubs 8-5.
MLB
KFVS12

Cardinals beat Cubs, 12-4

(KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have defeated the Chicago Cubs. This is a franchise record with 14 straight wins.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Scott Rolen
Person
Homer
Person
Dakota Hudson
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Cards Come From Behind Again to Beat Cubs 4-2 for Sixteenth Straight Win and Fourth Straight Sweep

In the first two innings of the ballgame, both clubs had runners but couldn’t bring them in. In the top of the first, Tommy Edman grounded a 2-1 cutter from right-hander Keegan Thompson to David Bote at 2nd base, but he booted it for an error. Thompson got out of the inning by striking out the rest of the side. With 1 out in the bottom half, Frank Schwindel lined a high hanging slider from Jake Woodford to center for a base hit, and advanced to 2nd on a deflected line drive base hit from Willson Contreras that almost took Woodford’s head off. But Matt Duffy stranded the runners with a grounder to Arendao at 3rd, who stepped on the bag to end the inning.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals will meet the Chicago Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader from Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals have been playing very well as of late, winning three out of four in their previous series against the Brewers. As for the Cubs, they are coming off two straight losses to the Twins and will look to bounce back this afternoon at home.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘I want to win at the end of the day and that’s it’: Kyle Hendricks is ‘really curious’ to see how the Chicago Cubs upgrade the roster in what should be an interesting offseason

When Kyle Hendricks signed his four-year, $55.5 million contract extension in March 2019, few if any could have envisioned how drastically different the Chicago Cubs roster would look halfway through the deal. At the time he inked the extension through 2023, Hendricks — who turns 32 in December — wasn’t focused on whether others among the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship core would be ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#Multihomer#Canadian#Sec
670 The Score

Cubs match unenviable MLB record by using 67th player in 2021 season

(670 The Score) The Cubs have matched an unenviable MLB record. When recently promoted infielder Tyler Ladendorf pinch-hit for Chicago in St. Louis in the fifth inning on Saturday evening, it marked the 67th player of the season whom the club had used, according to Baseball Reference and previous research by team historian Ed Hartig. That tied the 2019 Mariners for the most players used in an MLB season.
MLB
CBS Chicago

Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team. Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luis Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season. The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy