If you are homesick for the East Coast’s or Midwest’s fall colors in the woods, enjoy the autumnal red of poison oak — from a distance!. Poison oak is incredibly varied. It can be a vine festooning redwoods, oaks and Douglas firs to heights of 30 or more feet, or a shrubby thicket. This time of year, it can be red and green, all red or bare sticks that have already dropped their leaves. If you are wondering whether those bare sticks can give you a poison oak rash, if you are sensitive to the leaves, the answer is yes. Much of the urushiol, the oil contained in the plant’s sap that causes an allergic reaction in about half the population, is absorbed into the plant before the leaves drop.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO