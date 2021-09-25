CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Students exposed to COVID can still go to school if asymptomatic, Florida’s new Surgeon General Issues rule

 8 days ago
In his first full day as the Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo signed a new emergency rule for how Florida’s schools handle COVID-19 on campus. The new emergency rule, 64DER21-15, covers the changes to the state’s emergency rules in school settings and addresses mitigation methods for COVID-19. The rule also dips into mask policies in Florida’s schools.

Contra Costa Herald

Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID-19 vaccine, negative test or recovery documentation for domestic air travel

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), on Wednesday, introduced the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act, a bill that would require all passengers on domestic airline flights to either be fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for COVID-19 or have fully recovered from COVID-19. The bill would require the Secretary of Health...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Health Department Recommends Shortening Quarantine Time For Fully Vaccinated Students And School Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department on Thursday said it is recommending fully vaccinated students and school staff who are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine after a close contact, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Under the suggested protocols, fully vaccinated close contacts should get tested three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19, the agency said. But students and staff without symptoms can continue to attend school in-person and participate in other activities. Close contacts will have to properly wear a mask in the classroom and should continue to do so in all indoor public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTLA

Most California health workers got vaccinated, but holdouts could be fired as hospitals face state mandate

California’s aggressive push to vaccinate millions of healthcare workers against COVID-19 appears to have been mostly successful, with many hospitals and other healthcare facilities reporting overwhelmingly high rates of inoculated employees by the Thursday deadline. Thousands of workers remain unvaccinated, either in defiance of the state’s order or through approved exemptions for medical or religious reasons. But […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

No vaccine, no job? Some R.I. health care workers say they accept that -- and won’t get vaccinated

PROVIDENCE — Health care workers in Rhode Island were given an Oct. 1 deadline: Get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose your job. While the state has somewhat blurred that mandate so that unvaccinated workers can continue working past the deadline if their absence would cause a “risk to quality of care,” those who are unvaccinated are still “subject to enforcement.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare System: Unvaccinated Staff Will Not Be Terminated, Will Have To Follow Additional Safety Precautions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday was the deadline day for all employees of Memorial Healthcare System to get vaccinated. The Hollywood-based health provider, which operates six hospitals and numerous care facilities, set a deadline of October 1st for current employees and new hires to get the COVID-19 vaccine. About 39 percent of its workforce is not vaccinated. Memorial says while it will not terminate employees who refuse to get the vaccine, those employees will have to follow additional safety precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

