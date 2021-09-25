Could rare radar dome roll out of Texarkana? | Ohio museum has some interest in the old and obsolete fiberglass-and-steel structure
TEXARKANA, Ark. — The Texarkana Regional Airport is again attracting attention for the potential Cold War site it has on its property. Paul Mehrlich, the airport's executive director of aviation, told Airport Authority Board members Thursday, the Ohio-based, Air Force Radar Museum Association, is considering moving the 69-year-old obsolete radar dome to Ohio.www.texarkanagazette.com
