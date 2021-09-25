CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Could rare radar dome roll out of Texarkana? | Ohio museum has some interest in the old and obsolete fiberglass-and-steel structure

Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. — The Texarkana Regional Airport is again attracting attention for the potential Cold War site it has on its property. Paul Mehrlich, the airport's executive director of aviation, told Airport Authority Board members Thursday, the Ohio-based, Air Force Radar Museum Association, is considering moving the 69-year-old obsolete radar dome to Ohio.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Texarkana, AR
Government
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Fiberglass#Museum#Ark#Airport Authority Board#The Air Force#Soviet#Power Plant#Texarkana College#Tc
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

McConnell's Supreme Court

(CNN) — Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a year ago, gave a speech a few weeks ago in which she said the justices were not "partisan hacks." Justice Barrett did this at the University of Louisville, at the 30th anniversary celebration of a center named in honor of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the US Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy