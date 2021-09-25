Man Arrested After Deputies Say He Stalked Graham High School Teacher

A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he trespassed multiple times at Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham. The man is accused of stalking a teacher. The man was arrested about 11 a.m. where he works and was booked into jail on suspicion of felony stalking, Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. The News Tribune typically does not name suspects until criminal charges are filed.