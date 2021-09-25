Crews battle vacant house fire overnight in Dayton

Dayton — Emergancy crews extinguished a vacant house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County regional dispatch, crews were dispatched to the house fire at East Third Street and South Monmouth Street just after midnight.

>>1 hospitalized after overnight crash on Hillcrest Ave.

Emergancy radio traffic described the fire as being well involved.

We will update this story once we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group