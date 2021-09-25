CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Crews battle vacant house fire overnight in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekhE8_0c7ZBRho00

Dayton — Emergancy crews extinguished a vacant house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County regional dispatch, crews were dispatched to the house fire at East Third Street and South Monmouth Street just after midnight.

>>1 hospitalized after overnight crash on Hillcrest Ave.

Emergancy radio traffic described the fire as being well involved.

We will update this story once we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

S.R. 72 closes for construction in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Construction is underway on state Route 72 in Greene County. The project is focused on replacing a culvert at the 16.81-mile marker between Varsity Drive at Cedarville and Fishworm Road at Clifton. >>Dayton News, Weather & Traffic. The closure will start at approximately 7:30 a.m. today and...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Lanes reopen after crash shut down traffic on NB I-75 near Stanley Ave.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Lanes have reopened after a two-car crash stopped traffic on I-75 northbound near Stanley Ave. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, one of the cars involved in the crash was involved in a pursuit with troopers prior to the crash. Two people were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

DAVENPORT, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the...
DAVENPORT, FL
WHIO Dayton

French Quarter carjacking: Bystanders intervene, drag suspect from woman’s stolen vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — An early-morning carjacking in New Orleans’ French Quarter did not go according to plan for the would-be car thief. According to New Orleans police, the victim was stopped at the intersection of Burgundy and Conti streets at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when a man climbed into her back seat, grabbed her and demanded that she drive, NOLA.com reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
44K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy