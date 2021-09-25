CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ellington Woman Serious Injuries after Crashing Car in Reynolds County

 9 days ago

(Bunker) A woman from Ellington was seriously injured after crashing her car Friday afternoon in Reynolds County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Highway 72, three miles east of Bunker when a Ford Focus driven by 53-year-old Sheila Jordan ran off the road, back onto the roadway, the car slid, then ran off the roadway again, hitting a tree and then overturned.

