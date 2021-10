PHOENIX — Before you hit the road this weekend, we have a breakdown of all the closures and detours on Valley roads. Here's what to expect. US 60 eastbound is closed between I-10 and Loop 101 for pavement work from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m. I-10 eastbound on-ramps at SR 143 and Broadway Road are closed. Consider detouring on either segment of Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) to Loop 101 to travel beyond the US 60 closure.

