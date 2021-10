MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Wildcats beat Southeast Lauderdale on the road 47-7 to improve to 3-2 on the season. A cold night in Meridian as it was a packed house to see Kemper County and Southeast Lauderdale go at it. Early in the first quarter, it was all Wildcats as they got quick touchdown that was a controversial call as the Tigers’ sideline believed that the plane was not broken during the play.