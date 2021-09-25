Pollack on Clemson's offense: ‘Lot of things to be concerned with’

David Pollack discussed Clemson’s offensive struggles during Friday’s edition of College Football Live on ESPN.

“When I look at Clemson, there’s a lot of things to be concerned with,” the ESPN college football analyst said.

Through three games, Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) is averaging 22 points per game, its fewest over the first three games of a season since 2003, Dabo Swinney’s first year with the Tigers when he was the wide receivers coach.

Entering Week 4, Clemson’s offense ranks 101st among FBS programs in passing offense (188.7 passing yards per game), 93rd nationally in rushing offense (134.0 rushing yards per game) and 114th nationally in total offense (322.7 total yards per game).

In the season-opening loss to Georgia on Sept. 4, the Tigers allowed seven sacks.

“One, the offensive line, we’ve seen them struggle,” Pollack said. “Now, listen, don’t just tell me it’s Georgia. Now we’ve seen Georgia Tech. It might be the state of Georgia. It’s Georgia, it’s Georgia Tech. So, I’ve seen that.”

D.J. Uiagalelei came into the season with a lot of hype and high expectations after throwing for nearly 800 yards and four touchdowns in his two starts against Boston College and Notre Dame as a true freshman last season but has had a rough start to his sophomore campaign, throwing for just 475 yards and one touchdown pass with two interceptions through the first three games.

“D.J. throwing the ball, he’s been inconsistent,” Pollack said. “He’s had some moments, up and down. But this offense, it’s just crazy to watch because it’s very similar to what you’ve seen in the past, but the quarterback could make up for it because the quarterback could run and do different things that D.J.’s not ready to do yet. So, the supporting cast needs to be better around him, and it’s not yet.”

Clemson’s offense will try to right the ship when the Tigers take on NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) today at 3:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

