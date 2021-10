JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Officials at a Georgia nature preserve are desperately searching for five turtles they say were stolen last week. Now, PETA is trying to help. PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the safe return of the turtles taken from the Autrey Mill nature preserve in Johns Creek and the conviction of those responsible.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO