Toledo Rockets vs Ball State Cardinals 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 9 days ago

The Toledo Rockets (1-2) will collide against the Ball State Cardinals (1-2) in the MAC West tournament at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET. Toledo defeated Norfolk State but lost the next two games versus Notre Dame and Colorado State. The Rockets are in 4th place in the MAC West Division with a 1-2 overall standing after losing one contest at home and one road match this season. Toledo busted the Norfolk State Spartans at 49-10 on September 4 but lost the next two contests versus the ranking Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 29-32 and Colorado State Rams at 6-22 on Saturday. Toledo dominated the offense through the air for 270 passing yards but struggled in their running game for just 21 rushing yards against Colorado State. The Rockets finished 71 total plays with an average of 4.1 yards per play while committing 11 penalties for 89 yards with 8 punts and one fumble.

