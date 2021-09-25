CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Villanova Wildcats vs Penn State Nittany Lions 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Villanova Wildcats will go against the Penn State Nittany Lions in NCAAF action in Beaver Stadium, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at noon (EDT). The Villanova Wildcats will intend to establish themselves on their 34-27 victory over Richmond in their previous match. Daniel Smith tops the Wildcats with 248 passing yards, six touchdowns, and an interception coming into their meeting with Richmond, while Connor Watkins owns 111 passing yards and a touchdown.

