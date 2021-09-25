Villanova Wildcats vs Penn State Nittany Lions 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Maine Black Bears (1-2) will be facing the NIU Huskies (1-2) in week 4 of the college football face-off at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET. Maine lost their first two outings this season versus Delaware and James Madison but managed to bounce back after beating Merrimack in week 3 of college football action. The Black Bears are in Group A in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 1-2 overall standing this season. Maine had struggled in its first two starts this season after losing to Delaware in the opener at 24-34 and to James Madison at 7-55 in week 2 of college football action. Even so, the Black Bears bounced back after a 31-26 victory over the Merrimack College Warriors on Saturday. The Maine Black Bears took the lead after the first half of the match at 22-20 and added 9 points in the 3rd quarter resulting in their five-point win over the College Warriors.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO