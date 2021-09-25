CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State Bobcats vs Eastern Michigan Eagles 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas State Bobcats will meet with the Eastern Michigan Eagles in NCAAF action in Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM (EDT). The Texas State Bobcats will be hoping to bounce back after losing 42-34 to Incarnate Word in their previous match. Brady McBride passed for 321 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions on 53.5 percent passing heading into their game against Incarnate Word, while Calvin Hill recorded a team-high 103 running yards and Brock Sturges rushed for two touchdowns.

