Central Connecticut State Blue Devils vs Miami-FL Hurricanes 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 9 days ago

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will meet with the Miami-FL Hurricanes in NCAAF action in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 12:30 PM (EDT). After a 56-10 defeat to Southeastern Louisiana, Central Connecticut fell to a 1-2 record. Central Connecticut only managed 290 yards of total offense and 4 turnovers, while Southeastern Louisiana racked up 571 yards of total offense.

