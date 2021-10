ESPN's Adam Schefter reports free agent WR Josh Gordon plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Gordon has played in just 28 games since the 2014 season, and he hasn't appeared since Week 15 of 2019. The 30-year-old wideout was once considered one of the best talents in the NFL, but it remains to be seen what he still has left in the tank. Kansas City is obviously a strong landing spot for fantasy purposes, but this is a wait-and-see situation until further notice. Longtime fantasy football managers will recall that Gordon put up an unholy 87-1646-9 campaign with the Browns way back in 2013.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO