Alberta Doctors Don’t Want Full Houses At Calgary And Edmonton Hockey Games
Teams claim they will provide a safe environment. The National Hockey League’s pre-season schedule is starting and the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis. There is a group of more than a dozen infectious disease and critical care doctors in Alberta who are pleading with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers ownership groups not to fill their buildings with customers for the foreseeable future. Alberta has a high rate of COVID-19 cases and the province is running out of Intensive Care Unit beds. Alberta’s Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver has requested aid from the country’s federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. There are 222 COVID-19 patients in provincial ICUs. There are nearly 1,000 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, and Alberta has identified more than 20,900 active cases. Surgeries have been cancelled across Alberta to free up health-care workers to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis. Both the Calgary and Edmonton ownerships want every seat in their arenas taken and both claim that they have safety protocols in place to deal with the pandemic.www.newstalkflorida.com
