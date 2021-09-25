CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Alberta Doctors Don’t Want Full Houses At Calgary And Edmonton Hockey Games

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeams claim they will provide a safe environment. The National Hockey League’s pre-season schedule is starting and the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis. There is a group of more than a dozen infectious disease and critical care doctors in Alberta who are pleading with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers ownership groups not to fill their buildings with customers for the foreseeable future. Alberta has a high rate of COVID-19 cases and the province is running out of Intensive Care Unit beds. Alberta’s Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver has requested aid from the country’s federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. There are 222 COVID-19 patients in provincial ICUs. There are nearly 1,000 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, and Alberta has identified more than 20,900 active cases. Surgeries have been cancelled across Alberta to free up health-care workers to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis. Both the Calgary and Edmonton ownerships want every seat in their arenas taken and both claim that they have safety protocols in place to deal with the pandemic.

www.newstalkflorida.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Rookie GDB: Edmonton Oilers square up with Calgary Flames in second rookie game

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will lineup once again tonight for a rookie Battle of Alberta. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MST tonight and can be streamed at edmontonoilers.com. Notes. Edmonton took game one of the two-game set Saturday with a 4-3 come from behind win. Tonight,...
NHL
healthing.ca

Alberta doctors call for 'fire break' lockdown

Two prominent Alberta doctors are calling for a provincewide “fire break” lockdown and mandatory vaccinations for all employees in a letter to the province’s new health minister. These measures and more are needed to address the “crushing COVID-19 burden being borne by Alberta and Alberta Health Services,” wrote Dr. Noel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yardbarker

Game Notes: Sept 27 @ Calgary

Edmonton was the better team all night, dominating 5 on 5 play and aided by an abundance of power plays. Because of the one sided nature of the game it was hard to get a read on either Skinner or Konovalov. Coach Tippett noted the start of training camp has...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Traci’s Ten Takes, Welcome Back To Calgary Flames Hockey

After a long season of travel baseball (which isn’t quite over yet), I’m back! And I’m very happy to be here. Welcome back to my loyal readers and to anyone who might be stopping by for the first time. Get ready for another season of my opinions and hot takes that are questionable at best. I don’t talk a lot of hockey on social media anymore, but the amazing crew at M&G have decided to allow me to vent my perspectives here for another season and I’m very grateful to be back. With that being said, allow me to offer my first Ten Takes...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Sylvain Lefebvre
newstalkflorida.com

Arizona Coyotes Plan A $1.7 Billion Arena-Village

All that is needed is an okay from Tempe. The National Hockey League’s Arizona franchise ownership has released its plan to build an arena village in Tempe. It will be a $1.7 billion expenditure that comes complete with an arena, hotels, restaurants, stores, a sports lounge, and a theater, In the world of the stadium game, sometimes it is easy to pick out what government officials and sports owners want. Elected officials in Tempe put out a Request For Proposals to develop a piece of land within the city with the NHL team in mind. The proposal that came back was as close as you can get to the wish list that Tempe officials wanted when it put out a Request For Proposals for a tract of land. Team officials claim the project would mostly be financed by private investors, but the team also wants $200 million in generated city tax revenues to fund additional developments and a property tax abatement.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese tests positive with breakthrough case of COVID-19

Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Mike Sullivan announced on Monday. Aston-Reese, 27, was vaccinated against the virus, making this a breakthrough case. The Penguins are just waiting for one player to get his second dose of the vaccine and then they will have a 100% vaccination rate across the entire team.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alberta#Hockey Player#Nhl#Edmonton Hockey Games#Intensive Care Unit#Municipal Affairs#Nhl Players Association#The Columbus Blue Jackets
newstalkflorida.com

FIFA Is Looking For A Few American Cities Who Will Buy World Cup Games In 2026

The US, Canada and Mexico are hosting matches. The governing body of international soccer, FIFA, has sent a delegation to the United States to see which cities are good enough to host matches during the 2026 Men’s World Cup. Good enough means, how much money a local area is willing to pony up to satisfy FIFA. The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the global competition. East Rutherford, New Jersey and Inglewood, California more than likely don’t have to put on much of a show to convince the money loving soccer group that New York and Los Angeles have the markets that have what it takes to host a game. The country’s third largest market, Chicago, won’t make the cut because local officials and business leaders decided the World Cup is too expensive a proposition for the area. Las Vegas didn’t bother putting in a bid either. It is hard to imagine FIFA turning down Jerry Jones’s Arlington, Texas Cowboys stadium or Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s facility, Ross has an incentive to land the World Cup, he gets a big bonus from local government officials when he lands a big event because big events allegedly bring in tourists who spend money in the area.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy