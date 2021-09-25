Otar Eranosyan Easily Defeats Alejandro Guerrero By Unanimous Decision
The “Pitbull” Impressive in a Dominant Win over Alejandro Guerrero. At the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the well-regarded Otar Eranosyan takes on Alejandro Guerrero in an eight-round junior lightweight contest. Eranosyan was born and raised in Akhalkalaki, Georgia. After a lengthy amateur career which included winning the Bronze at the 2017 world championships and 2019 European Games, the 28-year-old moved to Miami Beach, Florida where he turned pro in August of 2020.3kingsboxing.com
