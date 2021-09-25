CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Arrow, OK

Otar Eranosyan Easily Defeats Alejandro Guerrero By Unanimous Decision

By Michael Wilson
3kingsboxing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Pitbull” Impressive in a Dominant Win over Alejandro Guerrero. At the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the well-regarded Otar Eranosyan takes on Alejandro Guerrero in an eight-round junior lightweight contest. Eranosyan was born and raised in Akhalkalaki, Georgia. After a lengthy amateur career which included winning the Bronze at the 2017 world championships and 2019 European Games, the 28-year-old moved to Miami Beach, Florida where he turned pro in August of 2020.

3kingsboxing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
barbend.com

Fight Night 3 — Jacob Heppner Defeats Josh Bridges via Unanimous Decision

On Sept. 18, 2021, 2018 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) champion Hafthor “The Mountain” Björnsson and Devon “No Limits” Larratt headlined Fight Night 3, presented by CoreSports, in Dubai, UAE. The undercard featured eight bouts, including the Featherweight fight between powerlifter Stefi Cohen versus Marcela Nieto and the battle between the two CrossFit Games veterans, Josh Bridges and Jacob Heppner.
COMBAT SPORTS
madfriars.com

Jordan Guerrero: Stay Focused

EL PASO — As minor league baseball returned after a full year away due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there were more questions than normal as players gathered in Florida and Arizona for Spring Training in 2021. Most pressing was how prospects would perform after an entire year either at an alternate training site or, in most cases, away from competition altogether.
MLB
3kingsboxing.com

Luis Reynaldo Nunez Wins Unanimous Decision Over Jayvon Garnett

Luis Reynaldo “Twist” Nunez Captures a Ho-Hum Win Over a Reluctant Jayvon Garnett. A battle of undefeated prospects happens at the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, as Jayvon Garnett takes on Luis Reynaldo Nunez in a ten-round featherweight contest. Garnett comes from Cincinnati, Ohio, and looks up...
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

Chavo Guerrero Jr. expected to return to AEW

Even though Chavo Guerrero Jr. was written off in storyline, Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Guerrero is expected to return to AEW in the future. Two weeks ago on Rampage, Andrade El Idolo picked up a win over PAC thanks to help from Guerrero while...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Broken Arrow, OK
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Miami Beach, FL
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
SkySports

Joshua vs Usyk: Florian Marku defeats Maxim Prodan by split decision to claim IBF international welterweight title

Florian Marku settled his feud with Maxim Prodan with a split decision victory to claim the IBF international welterweight title at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After a bad-tempered build-up, Marku was far more composed inside the ring, pumping out an accurate jab to earn a split decision win with scores of 97-93 and 96-94, while the third judge bizarrely scored it 99-91 for Prodan.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Oleksandr Usyk outboxes Anthony Joshua to unanimous decision, wins unified heavyweight titles

Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk exchange punches. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Oleksandr Usyk started fast and finished strong in his challenge to unified heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua, who had his moments during the middle rounds of their Saturday showdown in London, but “AJ” couldn’t solve the difficult style of the busy and mobile former cruiserweight champ. Usyk scored a tremendous upset with a brilliant and gusty performance that earned him a unanimous decision in front of 67,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Juan Carlos
3kingsboxing.com

Shawn Porter On Fight With Terence Crawford: “I Guarantee A Victory”

Shawn Porter Overflowing With Confidence in Upcoming Showdown With Terence Crawford. It’s been known for some time that WBO world welterweight champ Terence Crawford will (37-0, 28 KOs) next fight against mandatory challenger and former two-time 147-pound world champ Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs). On September 29, Top Rank made one of the worst-kept secrets official. They announced that the contest is going to happen on November 20 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This highly-anticipated showdown will air live on ESPN+ PPV.
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Fury On Wilder Trilogy: “I’ll Never Make Excuses; No One Can Stop Me”

Tyson Fury Extremely Excited For the Upcoming Trilogy Against Deontay Wilder. We’re inching closer to the October 9 trilogy between WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and ex-WBC champ Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs). On September 29, Fury and his co-promoter, Bob Arum, held a Zoom call with the members of the boxing media to discuss the upcoming fight. The defending champion says he’s ready to go to war with Wilder once again.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Curtis Blaydes Outwrestles Jairzinho Rozenstruik For Unanimous Decision – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight matchup between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is taking place now (Saturday, September 25, 2021) at UFC 266. Blaydes attacks first but is pushed back by some counters from Rozenstruik. It didn’t take long for Blaydes to shoot and land a big takedown. Blaydes is in side control and lands some knees to Rozenstruik’s body. He’s looking to land elbows. Rozenstruik slowly attempts to get to his feet but Blaydes still has his back. Rozenstruik gets up and separates. Rozenstruik looks a bit slow as the fight returns to striking. Blaydes lands a leg kick but is almost punished by a counter from Rozenstruik who connects on his back. Rozenstruik is aggressive as the round comes to an end.
UFC
FanSided

ONE Revolution: Ok Rae Yoon defeats Christian Lee via controversial decision

ONE Championship’s ONE Revolution full results and highlights. ONE Championship has just wrapped up yet another awesome card with ONE Revolution, which featured Christian Lee defending his ONE Championship lightweight title in the main event against Ok Rae Yoon. This is the second impressive event in a month for ONE Championship, following their acclaimed ONE Empowered event.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carlos Pena#Michael Wilson#Boxing#Combat#Wba Continental Americas#Texan
bjpenndotcom

Nasrat Haqparast releases statement following unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 266

UFC lightweight prospect Nasrat Haqparast released a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 266. Haqparast took the fight with Hooker on short notice after the New Zealander was having problems finding an opponent for the UFC 266 card. Haqparast stepped up on short notice and took the fight, but the week before the event was set to take place, his mother passed away. Haqparast flew back home to Germany for the funeral and then he ran into visa issues on his way back home, an issue that Hooker also ran into. Fortunately, Haqparast was able to get his visa and so was Hooker, and the two put on a great fight for the fans. However, Haqparast came out on the wrong end of the decision as he lost on the cards.
UFC
3kingsboxing.com

Ruiz After Joshua vs Usyk: “I’m Focused On Getting Those Titles Back!”

Oleksandr Usyk’s Win Over Anthony Joshua Motivates Andy Ruiz. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) had a keen eye on Anthony Joshua’s September 25th loss to now unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. After all, Ruiz has twice been in the ring with Joshua and gave him the first defeat of his pro career.
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Bob Arum: “Joshua Should Wait And Face The Fury v Usyk Winner!”

Bob Arum angling for Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk showdown. As a promoter, your job is to secure the most profitable and mainstream bouts that you can for your fighters. This is exactly what Bob Arum was trying to do in a recent interview with IFL TV. During the course of the inquiry, Arum was asked about his thoughts regarding the recent prizefight between Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO’s) and Anthony “AJ” Joshua (24-2, 22 KO’s). In the aftermath of that fight, the Ukrainian Usyk dethroned Joshua and absconded away with his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles. If given his choice, Arum would quickly match the Gypsy King with Usyk in the Ukrainian’s next bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
NBCMontana

Griz easily defeat Cal Poly 39-7

MISSOULA, Mont. — Coming off a bye week, UM came in prepared to take down the Mustangs in their first Big Sky Conference game and did it with ease Saturday afternoon. The Griz statistically struggle when they return from bye weeks but using the momentum from the first few weeks, this wasn't an issue.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
3kingsboxing.com

Daniele Scardina Stops Doberstein; Time To Step Up?

Daniele Scardina earns a hard-fought victory over Juergen Doberstein. Undefeated super middleweight Daniele “King Toretto” Scardina (20-0, 16ko) picked up a good win in a tough fight against veteran Juergen “Dobermann” Doberstein (26-5-1, 7ko). Next up could be a match against a ranked fighter in the division. King Toretto got...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 38 results: Bethe Correia officially retires after losing unanimous decision to Karol Rosa

Former title contender Bethe Correia has officially called it career after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Karol Rosa on the UFC Vegas 38 preliminary card. Ahead of the event, Correia had already announced her intention to retire and she made her final walk to the octagon with tears in her eyes as she prepared to compete for the last time. Unfortunately, Correia ran into stiff competition with Rosa dominating the fight from start to finish with a dynamic striking attack over all three rounds.
UFC
3kingsboxing.com

Super Middleweight Germaine Brown Defeats Jamal Le Doux By UD!

Germaine Brown hands Jamal Le Doux his second loss. In his latest at bat, super middleweight boxer Germaine Brown (10-0, 3 KO’s) found himself victorious by way of unanimous decision. The bout, against Jamal “Lethal” Le Doux (8-2, 4 KO’s), came nearly one full calendar year after his last outing versus Dmitrii Chudinov. While undefeated, Brown’s resume leaves a whole lot to be desired. Out of his ten opponents, only three have winning records. Likewise Le Doux has primarily been matched with a bunch of bewildered no-hopers and well-weathered journeymen. Nevertheless, a win is a win.
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Naoya Inoue: “I’m Planning To Give It To The Super Bantamweight Class”

Naoya Inoue Looking Forward to an Eventual Move Up to Junior Featherweight. Naoya Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs) is a bona fide star. Since winning his first world title at junior flyweight in 2014, the man nicknamed “Monster” has made a lasting imprint on the sport, blasting through the lower-weight divisions. The 28-year-old resident of Yokohoma, Japan also won a world title at junior bantamweight and is currently the unified IBF/WBA ‘super’ world champion bantamweight champ. Universally, he’s regarded as one of the elite fighters in the world. Inoue ranks 4th in the 3KingsBoxingTop Ten Fighters. After accomplishing so much, could there be even more in store?
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy