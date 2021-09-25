WATCH: Mahe family shares journey of loss, healing, closure

The Utah family of a girl who died of strangulation after becoming entangled in window blinds in 2016 was awarded $25 million in damages this week .

Former BYU athletes Reno and Sunny Mahe filed a lawsuit against several companies after their daughter, 3-year-old Elsie, got caught up in mini blind cords at the family home in November 2016. After being found to have sustained significant brain damage in the accident, Elsie was removed from life support a week later.

Following the trial, a jury awarded the Mahes $25 million, including $24 million in punitive damages. The lawsuit claimed the blinds companies had failed to install mechanisms that would ensure a child could not be strangled.

The Mahes said they filed the lawsuit to ensure the blinds companies consider safety when designing products, and not for monetary gain.

