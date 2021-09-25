CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

WATCH: Mahe family shares journey of loss, healing, closure

By Bob Evans
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drICZ_0c7Z4Bkk00

The Utah family of a girl who died of strangulation after becoming entangled in window blinds in 2016 was awarded $25 million in damages this week .

Former BYU athletes Reno and Sunny Mahe filed a lawsuit against several companies after their daughter, 3-year-old Elsie, got caught up in mini blind cords at the family home in November 2016. After being found to have sustained significant brain damage in the accident, Elsie was removed from life support a week later.

Following the trial, a jury awarded the Mahes $25 million, including $24 million in punitive damages. The lawsuit claimed the blinds companies had failed to install mechanisms that would ensure a child could not be strangled.

The Mahes said they filed the lawsuit to ensure the blinds companies consider safety when designing products, and not for monetary gain.

In the video above, the couple talked with FOX 13's Bob Evans about the tragic loss, the lawsuit, the trial and everything in between.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Family grieves loss of ‘Mighty Milo’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced that 6-month-old Milo, who was battling a rare type of cancer, has died. “Mighty Milo is dancing and running cancer-free in heaven today,” the Moore family posted on Thursday evening. Milo was diagnosed at 3 months old with a malignant rhabdoid tumor,...
HARLINGEN, TX
ABC 4

Utah actor sharing his journey to the screen

Idaho native, Tito Livas, joins Deena on the show to share how he became a full-time actor in Utah. Despite being shy as a child, Livas was recruited to be in the high school musical. Being on the state sparked a new passion that would later lead to a full-on acting career.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Fox 13
WHIO Dayton

Xenia mother shares children’s journey with Sickle Cell Disease

XENIA — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The disease is the most common inherited blood disease in the United States and overwhelming affects the Black community and people of color. Two young siblings in Xenia are both fighting the disease and their mother discusses how it will likely impact them for the rest of their lives.
XENIA, OH
WFMY NEWS2

Using art to heal cancer patients and their families

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know someone or some family that was touched by cancer. It is a horrible disease that takes not only a physical toll but an emotional one as well. Hirsch Wellness Network strives every day to give those patients and families a much-needed break from reality.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Brainerd Dispatch

Column: Photo of long-lost relative sparks journey through family tree

DULUTH — It was a pretty quiet Sunday morning. I've been the reporter on duty on Sundays for the Duluth News Tribune for a little over a year now. Some are crammed with events with no time to spare. Others creep along like a sloth crossing the road. It was a sloth Sunday when my phone buzzed.
DULUTH, MN
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
snntv.com

Boyfriend of missing woman issues written statement

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The North Port police have tried to talk to the boyfriend of the missing North Port woman to no avail, however the family lawyer has issued a written statement on behalf of the family. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family on Saturday....
NORTH PORT, FL
850wftl.com

Woman sacrifices herself to save dog from alligator

A 74-year-old woman say she was bitten by an alligator while trying to save her dog. The incident occurred at Burt Aaronson Park west of Boca Raton, on August 24th. Suzan Marciano says she took her dog Nalu, to the park for a walk around 6:30 p.m. and at some point during the walk, she let her dog off of the leash.
BOCA RATON, FL
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy