Pickup truck driver crashes into Mesa bus stop, killing 1, injuring 2

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who lost control of a pickup truck in Mesa ended up crashing into a bus stop, killing one person and injuring two others on Friday night, police said. Witnesses say the driver in a red Toyota Tacoma was heading south on Dobson road when she lost control near Broadway Road. She then hopped the curb into the northbound lanes of Dobson, crossed all three lanes, hit another curb, went up on the sidewalk and slammed into the bus stop on the corner. The woman kept going in the truck where she went into a business and struck a block wall.