VeChain price analysis: Bulls targets $1.15 next

By Sergio Goschenko
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeChain price analysis is bullish for today. VET/USD still holds above $0.11 support. VET is likely to move higher today. The VET/USD pair is in an uptrend due to the recent surge in price. The $0.11 support level remains a barrier for today’s price development, and the current market momentum is still positive. As a result, we anticipate that VET/USD will reverse higher once again and target the nearest resistance at $0.123.

Comments / 0

