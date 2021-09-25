Vegan Chocolate Banana Pancakes

The Bishop Lions Club will be serving its semi-world-famous pancakes at this Saturday’s Fall Colors Car Show in Bishop City Park, 7:30am to 9:30am Slated for the first time in the park for perhaps more than 8 years, according to 2021-2022 Lions Club President Stan Smith and event co-chairs Bob Winzenread and Ron Stone, the breakfast menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes for $ 8 per adult, and children 5 and under will be served free! Menu includes pancakes, butter, syrup (sugary or sugar-free), utensils and plates, orange juice and coffee, and the most delicious sausage available west of the Pedernales River from the grill of Lion Bruce Kingsbury.
