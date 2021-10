Casper Ruud will take on Reilly Opelka in the opening match of the 2021 Laver Cup. Ruud is ranked 10th in the world while Opelka is the World No.19. Casper Ruud will represent Team Europe for the first time in his career. He is coming off an extraordinary season and has been in the form of his life. Post Wimbledon, he won three consecutive titles in three weeks- the Swedish Open, the Swiss Open and the Austrian Open. He then reached the quarterfinals at both Toronto and Cincinnati Masters before bowing out of the second round at Flushing Meadows.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO