Opera Quiz: How Well Do You Know Verdi’s ‘Macbeth?’

“Well, here we are!” general director, president and CEO Anthony Freud made this simple announcement to the opening-night audience, and they answered in thunderous applause. After eighteen months of near-silence in Chicago’s largest opera house, the patrons—who had proven that they were fully vaccinated and agreed to be masked throughout their evening—were welcomed back by Freud and board chair Sylvia Neil. The pair reviewed the successful ventures that the company has undertaken during its mainstage hiatus, and thanked Lyric’s audience and benefactors for their unwavering support throughout. But despite the palpable excitement of the crowd, without a red carpet at the door or an Opera Ball following the performance this year, there was a feeling of quiet humility at the core of the event. Fewer audience members than usual decked out in tuxedos and gowns. Far more was lost during this time than a “Ring Cycle,” and that cloud seemed to weigh on the shoulders of the retuning audience.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO