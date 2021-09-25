CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opera Quiz: How Well Do You Know Verdi’s ‘Macbeth?’

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week’s edition of the quiz, we will shine a spotlight on Verdi’s “Macbeth.”. Verdi’s “Macbeth” is one of the great Italian operas in the repertory and arguably one of the most unique. Verdi initially composed it in 1847 at the height of his “galley years” where Bel Canto traditions most influenced his musical output. However, given his close ties to the opera (he dedicated it to his father-in-law) and his profound love for Shakespeare, he returned to the opera in 1865, in the prime of his middle period. As a result, the opera has been seen as chimeric-stylistically.

operawire.com

Festival Verdi to Stream ‘Simon Boccanegra’ on Opera Streaming

The Teatro Regio di Parma is set to stream its concert performance of Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra” on Oct. 9, 2021. The performance, which is part of the annual Festival Verdi, will be free of charge on Opera Streaming’s Youtube Page. The cast will include Igor Golovatenko in the title role, Angela Meade as Amelia Grimaldi, Michele Pertusi as Fiesco, Segio Vitale as Paolo, and Riccardo Della Sciucca as Gabriele Adorno.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

San Francisco Opera to Explore Verdi in ‘Opera Aficionado’ Discussion Series

San Francisco Opera’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Community has announced “Opera Aficionado,” a series of online discussions running through October and centered on the life and work of Giuseppe Verdi. First up is “The Young Verdi: Preparing for Greatness.” SFO Dramaturg Emeritus Kip Cranna will follow Verdi’s development and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
