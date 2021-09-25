CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Price’s Sister Says She Won’t Believe Missing Singer is ‘Safe’ Until She ‘Physically Sees Her’

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being hospitalized for her battle with COVID-19, Kelly Price was declared missing in Georgia recently – news that sent shockwaves through the music industry. The report surfaced Friday night (September 24) after the 9-time GRAMMY nominee was found listed on the National Crime Information Center’s site as a missing person – a measure that came as the result of her children contacting law enforcement authorities to conduct a wellness check and launch an investigation to confirm her whereabouts.

thatgrapejuice.net

talesbuzz.com

Singer’s sister rebukes attorney’s claim that she is safe

Gospel singer Kelly Price was reported missing last Saturday after being discharged from a hospital where she was treated for COVID-19. Price’s sister Shanrae Cheree Price rebukes the attorney’s claim that the Gospel singer is safe. According to NBC News, Kelly’s legal representative, Monica Ewing, said she doesn’t believe the...
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Kelly Price Comes Forward Says She Was ‘Never Missing’

Gospel singer Kelly Price has finally come forward and declared she was not missing. “I was never missing,” she said during an interview with TMZ. “Everyone in my family knew exactly where I was, and I have to say that it’s really disappointing that things came to this, but it was not true.”
CELEBRITIES
State
Georgia State
NME

Kelly Price opens up about COVID-19 diagnosis after being reported missing

Gospel singer Kelly Price has opened up about “almost dying” from COVID-19 after it was reported that she was missing last week. Price was reported missing last week but was found safe on Friday (September 24), with her lawyer saying she went to “a quiet place” to recover after being discharged from hospital following her treatment for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Kelly Price Slams Estranged Sister After The Gospel Singer Was Reported Missing, Claims They've 'Been Strained For A Very Long Time'

Kelly Price has not only addressed claims that she went "missing" amid her COVID-19 battle, but also slammed her apparent estranged sister for making wild allegations about her whereabouts. Article continues below advertisement. “I was never missing,” she said after being declared a missing person in Georgia. “Everyone in my...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Singer Kelly Price Breaks Silence on Her 'Missing' Status

Singer Kelly Price has broken her silence on reports she went "missing" after contracting Covid-19. Speaking to TMZ about what happened, the Grammy-nominated singer shared that she nearly lost her fight with the coronavirus. "At some point, they lost me," she said, further sharing details of her frightening experience. "I...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Bay Area

Gospel Singer Kelly Price Is Safe After Being Reported Missing in Georgia

An attorney for Kelly Price tells E! News the singer is safe and accounted for after being reported missing. "Kelly had a very dangerous and difficult bout of COVID. She went to get some rest after she was discharged from the hospital. She wants to let everyone know she is not in danger. She is safe and focused on her recovery," Monica Ewing said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Kelly Price
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“I died”: Singer Kelly Price reveals that her heart stopped during COVID-19 battle

ATLANTA — Grammy-nominated Gospel singer Kelly Price is speaking out about her battle with COVID-19 days after rumors flew that she was missing. The singer, who lives in Atlanta, made headlines last week after family members reported that she had vanished. Her lawyer, Kelly Ewing, confirmed to Channel 2 on Friday night that the singer was isolated and recovering from the coronavirus.
ATLANTA, GA
#Missing Person
audacy.com

Kelly Price says she ‘died’ briefly as a result of COVID and was ’never missing’ despite her family's reports

Price’s family reported the 48-year-old missing on the night of September 24, after they found she had been discharged from her hospital stay being treated for COVID-19. According to early reports from TMZ, the family claimed Kelly had not been heard from since being discharged and reported Kelly’s boyfriend was allegedly keeping friends and family members from visiting her home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

Kelly Price Is SAFE And NOT MISSING – According To Her Rep

Gospel singer Kelly Price gave fans and the internet quite the scare Friday when it was reported she was both battling COVID and considered to be missing. According to TMZ, though, her rep Monica Ewing says she is safe and still recovering from the virus at an undisclosed location. Cobb County police were also notified by her lawyer to let them know she was accounted for.
CELEBRITIES

