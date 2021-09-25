Kelly Price’s Sister Says She Won’t Believe Missing Singer is ‘Safe’ Until She ‘Physically Sees Her’
After being hospitalized for her battle with COVID-19, Kelly Price was declared missing in Georgia recently – news that sent shockwaves through the music industry. The report surfaced Friday night (September 24) after the 9-time GRAMMY nominee was found listed on the National Crime Information Center’s site as a missing person – a measure that came as the result of her children contacting law enforcement authorities to conduct a wellness check and launch an investigation to confirm her whereabouts.thatgrapejuice.net
