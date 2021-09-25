CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LABITCONF, the most important Bitcoin event in LATAM, invites the world to El Salvador with a very special edition from November 15 to 20

Cover picture for the articleWhen El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, also for the first time ever in any industry in the world, 4 highly regarded conferences including Bitcoin Magazine’s, Talent Network’s, Blockchain Summit LATAM’s, and LABITCONF itself as the #1 Bitcoin event in the region, work together around the clock for an unique high quality nonprofit event, where all proceedings will go to support local bitcoin adoption and education.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latam#El Salvador#Bitcoin Magazine#Talent Network#Blockchain Summit Latam#Hackathons#Free Legal Clinic
