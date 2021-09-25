LABITCONF, the most important Bitcoin event in LATAM, invites the world to El Salvador with a very special edition from November 15 to 20

It was at least since the civil war of the 1980s that the media hadn’t covered that much of El Salvador. But the small Central American country has been in the spotlight of newspapers and media since its original populist president Nayib Bukele has adopted Bitcoin as its official currency. Bukele and some collaborators of his party Nuevas Ideas they had held Bitcoin for years. And the coastal village of El Zonte had pioneered the use of the cryptocurrency in the local economy since 2019. Some workers were paid in Bitcoin, which they could use to pay bills and buy food and other goods at local stores.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO