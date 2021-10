Kentucky (6-5-2) came up short on the road against Mississippi State (3-4-3) 1-0. The loss was Kentucky’s fifth of the year and dropped them to 0-4 in SEC play. While Kentucky outshot the Bulldogs 9-8–Mississippi State won the accuracy game with five shots on target to Kentucky’s three. Bulldog goalkeeper Maddy Anderson was perfect on the night, saving all three of Kentucky’s shots on target. Laura Nielsen recorded four saves for the Wildcats, but the one that got past her proved to be the game winner for Mississippi State.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO