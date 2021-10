Walk out onto St. Croix Central’s practice field and you might have a difficult time locating the Panthers’ four-star offensive lineman recruit. It should be simple to spot the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Carson Hinzman. He’s the biggest guy on the field. But by the time you see the No. 75 on his helmet, your first thought is, ‘That can’t be him.’

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO