The St. Paul Saints won at Toledo’s Fifth Third Field for the first time in eight tries this season, and it only took them two hits to do it. The Saints beat the Mud Hens 2-0 on Thursday thanks to Mark Contreras’ two-run homer and a stout performance by three Saints pitchers who allowed just six hits and two walks in Game 7 of the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO