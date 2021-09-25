Orioles' Alexander Wells: Gives up three runs Friday

Wells allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout in five innings Friday, taking a no-decision versus Texas. The southpaw fared well against most of the Rangers' lineup, although, Nathaniel Lowe homered and singled off him. Wells has been inconsistent across his 10 appearances (seven starts) this year. He's struggled to a 7.61 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB in 36.2 innings with nine home runs allowed. The 24-year-old lines up for one more start this year, likely at home versus Boston next week.