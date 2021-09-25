CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Paolo Espino: Goes five innings in no-decision

Espino allowed three runs on five hits over five innings in Friday's loss to the Reds. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. All three runs against Espino came via the long ball with Max Schrock and Delino DeShields both taking him deep. He had allowed just one run over his previous 11.2 innings but he turned in his first outing of the month without issuing a walk. The 34-year-old righty saw his ERA rise to 4.01 through 107.2 innings this season. Espino is projected to start in Colorado next week.

