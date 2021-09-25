Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Raps out three hits
Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore. All three of the infielder's hits were singles. Kiner-Falefa has recorded multiple hits in six of his last eight games, giving him a hearty .354 batting average in September. That's boosted his season slash line to .274/.314/.360 with seven home runs, 51 RBI, 72 runs scored and 20 stolen bases in 648 plate appearances. While there's little in the way of power in his bat, his speed and contact skills are marks in his favor.
