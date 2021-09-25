CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Raps out three hits

 8 days ago

Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore. All three of the infielder's hits were singles. Kiner-Falefa has recorded multiple hits in six of his last eight games, giving him a hearty .354 batting average in September. That's boosted his season slash line to .274/.314/.360 with seven home runs, 51 RBI, 72 runs scored and 20 stolen bases in 648 plate appearances. While there's little in the way of power in his bat, his speed and contact skills are marks in his favor.

ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Provides three hits, three runs

Devers went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over Baltimore. Devers got the Red Sox on the board in the first inning, singling home Enrique Hernandez to cut the Orioles' lead to 2-1. He later added a double and another single for his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks. Devers has gone yard just twice in his last 18 games, but he's still slashing a terrific .274/.351/.532 with 34 homers and 104 RBI in 612 plate appearances on the year.
MLB
dallassun.com

Three-run inning just enough as Orioles top Rangers

Kelvin Gutierrez capped a three-run seventh inning with a two-run home run and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 3-2 Saturday night. The seventh-inning rally broke up a scoreless game and gave the Orioles (50-105) a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe had...
MLB
#Rangers
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
Baseball
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Impresses with three-hit day

Zunino went 3-for-3 in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Tigers. Zunino had three of the Rays' five total hits for the day after singling in the third, fifth and eighth innings. His performance at the plate was a bit surprising given the fact that he's slashing .138/.231/.384 against right-handed pitching this season. The 30-year-old continues to be a power threat with 31 home runs yet still often finds himself in a platoon against righties with Francisco Mejia.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Records three hits in win

Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over Detroit. The second baseman has recorded multiple hits in six of his last 13 games, although he's also posted 0-fers in four of those contests. Merrifield lifted his slash line to .280/.320/.398 with 10 home runs, 40 stolen bases, 72 RBI, 93 runs scored and 39 doubles through 688 plate appearances. The leadoff hitter has put together a solid year even though his .718 OPS is his second-lowest mark in six seasons in the big leagues.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Goes for three hits in win

Bader went 3-for-5 with two singles, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Brewers. Bader's three hits in Milwaukee were impressive, but it's what he did on the basepaths that had jaws dropping. The speedy outfielder pushed the issue in the second inning, tagging up and scoring from second base on a sac fly. It was the quintessential Cardinals play, the type of which have defined their hot streak. Bader will look to keep the energy coming as St. Louis goes for win No. 12 in a row against Milwaukee on Thursday.
MLB

