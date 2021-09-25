CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Nick Solak: On base three times in win

Solak went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore. Solak's theft of second base in the ninth inning allowed Adolis Garcia to dart home for the last of five runs scored in the frame. It's been a middling September for Solak, who is batting .233 across 21 games this month. That's in line with his .238 average for the season, and he's added a meager .670 OPS with 11 home runs, 48 RBI, 54 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 122 contests.

