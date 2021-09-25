Rangers' Nick Solak: On base three times in win

Ibanez started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the White Sox. Ibanez, who was reinstated from the injured list Friday, made his first appearance since rejoining Texas. His two singles were in the middle of sequences that led to each run. Prior to the game in which he got hurt that led to a stay on the injured list, Ibanez had an 11-game hit streak (.488/.511/.767) and was the team's best hitter. The question remains if there's an everyday position for Ibanez -- concerns about his glove persist -- but he appears to be on his way to securing a spot on the 2022 roster as a super-utility player or at a position to be determined.

BASEBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO