Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Makes impact in ninth inning

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, a pair of RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore. The outfielder made his biggest impact in the ninth inning, swatting a go-ahead, two-run double. Garcia moved to third on a fielder's choice and stole home later in the frame, narrowly beating the throw for the last run of Texas' game-flipping rally. He's had just three multi-hit efforts through 20 games in September, which has seen his slash line dip to .244/.289/.461 in 589 plate appearances overall. The 28-year-old has added 30 home runs, 85 RBI, 75 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

www.cbssports.com

