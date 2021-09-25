Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Clubs homer in win
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore. The first baseman opened the scoring with a first-inning blast, his 16th homer of the year and his second through 21 September games. Lowe has maintained a decent .262/.356/.408 slash line through 609 plate appearances this year. He's added 70 RBI, 68 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 23 doubles in a near-everyday role in his first season with the Rangers.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0