CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Clubs homer in win

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over Baltimore. The first baseman opened the scoring with a first-inning blast, his 16th homer of the year and his second through 21 September games. Lowe has maintained a decent .262/.356/.408 slash line through 609 plate appearances this year. He's added 70 RBI, 68 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 23 doubles in a near-everyday role in his first season with the Rangers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lone Star Ball

Thoughts on an 8-5 Rangers win

Well, that was pretty cool. Stop me if you’ve heard me say this before, but even meaningless, late season games between two awful teams can be worth watching. Spencer Howard took to the mound for the Rangers as their starter and pitched pretty much like he has pitched since coming to Texas in the Gibson/Kennedy/Crouse trade — which is to say, not particularly well. He struck out four batters while not walking anyone, but was way too hittable, allowing four runs on six hits, including one home run.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
CBS Sports

Indians' Roberto Perez: Clubs seventh homer

Perez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Yankees. The catcher had gone just 1-for-5 in his first games back from a shoulder injury before Sunday's multi-hit effort. Perez lifted his slash line to .150/.255/.342 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base in 37 contests this year. He'll likely continue to share catching duties with Austin Hedges for the last two weeks of the season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
elisportsnetwork.com

Ozzie Albies clubs 29th homer as Braves beat Diamondbacks, 6-1

Ozzie Albies, Jorge Soler, and Austin Riley all went yard as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-1. The Houston Astros hit four home runs in a victory over the Los Angeles Angels, 10-5. Shohei Ohtani added his 45th home run of the season in the loss. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chargers’ Brutal Injury News

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered devastating injury news about one of the team’s best young players. According to a report from Chargers reporter Daniel Popper, linebacker Kenneth Murray went down with a lower leg injury. Murray reportedly grabbed at his lower leg and had to be carted off the field.
NFL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 6 MVP candidates in Cubs series sweep

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a historic run with 16 wins in a row. Here are six players who have really stepped up. The St. Louis Cardinals are on an unbelievable run in the month of September. With 16 wins in a row and four series wins in a row, the Cardinals seem to have accomplished the unthinkable from a month ago. They are in the second National League wild card position going in the final week of the season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Sánchez homers, Yanks beat Rangers 4-3 to gain in wild card

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez rebounded from poor defensive play with a go-ahead home run, four pitchers combined for scoreless relief and the New York Yankees gained in the AL wild-card race with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Sánchez put the Yankees ahead in...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Bauers: Homers in win

Bauers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Royals. Bauers absolutely clobbered a first-pitch fastball from Jackson Kowar that sailed 460 feet to right field to extend the Mariners' lead to 5-0 in the third. The long ball was his first hit since Sept. 5. He had been hitless in his previous 16 at-bats. His recent struggles are in line with his overall production on the season, as he's slashing .216/.294/.286 with four homers, 19 RBI, 25 runs scored, six steals and 29:73 BB:K over 303 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Homers in win

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mets. Hernandez did it with the stick, swatting his 18th homer, and the arm when he threw out Pete Alonso at home plate, which prevented the Mets from taking a 3-0 lead. He's been active during Boston's six-game winning streak, getting on base 10 times over 27 plate appearances and scoring seven runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Tommy Pham: Clubs another homer

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Giants. Pham extended San Diego's lead to 4-1 with his third-inning shot to left off Kevin Gausman, though San Francisco would eventually come all the way back to win the game. The outfielder has homers in consecutive games for the second time this year and has been hot of late, going 7-for-20 with two doubles and two home runs during a five-game hitting streak.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joey Wendle: Homers late in win

Wendle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays. Wendle's only hit of the night came late in the game when he led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to right. The long ball was just his fourth since June 9 and his 11th of the year. The 31-year-old has maintained his solid plate prowess throughout the year, slashing .271/.324/.434 with 44 extra-base hits, 52 RBI, 69 runs scored, seven steals and 25:100 BB:K over 469 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Two homers in win

Chisholm went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Nationals. The second baseman took Erick Fedde deep twice for two solo shots, first in the the third inning and then again in the fifth. His last RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in teammate Eddy Alvarez. He later stole third base and scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch by Sam Clay in the 10th inning. Chisholm is now up to 17 home runs and 22 stolen bases on the season.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy