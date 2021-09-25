CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard's third period rally falls short in loss to Spring Hill

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 9 days ago
Bullard's Steven Kemp, right, scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and returned a kick off 77 yards for a score in Bullard's 56-30 loss to Spring Hill on Friday evening at Bullard Panther Stadium. Photyo courtesy of Alan Luce

BULLARD — Spring Hill raced out to to a 42-7 lead at halftime and then fought off a Bullard comeback try in the final 24:00 to come away with a 56-30 victory in a non-district game that was played at Bullard Panther Stadium on Friday evening, which was homecoming in Bullard.

Bullard (0-5) scored all of its points in the third quarter, with neither team able to get into the end zone in the final period of play.

Ayden Barrett hurled two touchdown passes in the game. Case Bowman hauled in a 25-yard catch for six points and Beaux Christian was on the receiving end of a 56-yard scoring strike.

Steven Kemp found his way to pay dirt on a 3-yard runs and by returning a kick off 77-yards for a touchdown.

Christian was 4-for-4 on point after touchdown tries and Bullard also scored two points on a safety that came in the third quarter.

Barrett went 17-25-2 for for 243 and two touchdowns for Bullard and Kemp was the leading rusher for the home team, carrying 15 times for 82 yards.

Christian finished up with seven catches for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Spring Hill improved to 3-2 with the win.

Bullard (0-5) will conclude non-conference play by visiting Van Alstyne on Oct. 1.

Community Policy