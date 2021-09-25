Students exposed to COVID can still go to school if asymptomatic, Florida’s new Surgeon General Issues rule
In his first full day as the Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo signed a new emergency rule for how Florida’s schools handle COVID-19 on campus. The new emergency rule, 64DER21-15, covers the changes to the state’s emergency rules in school settings and addresses mitigation methods for COVID-19. The rule also dips into mask policies in Florida’s schools.lakelandgazette.info
