CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Students exposed to COVID can still go to school if asymptomatic, Florida’s new Surgeon General Issues rule

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his first full day as the Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo signed a new emergency rule for how Florida’s schools handle COVID-19 on campus. The new emergency rule, 64DER21-15, covers the changes to the state’s emergency rules in school settings and addresses mitigation methods for COVID-19. The rule also dips into mask policies in Florida’s schools.

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Florida's new Surgeon General is against mask, vaccine requirements

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida's next Surgeon General will be Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA physician with a history of opposing mask, vaccine mandates and promoting COVID treatments like hydroxychloroquine. In a press conference, Ladapo echoed DeSantis' COVID policies and pledged the state will make health decisions based...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist wants new Surgeon General fired over new COVID-19 rules

Crist lamented a new rule allowing parents to decide whether their child quarantines after COVID-19 exposure. It’s only Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s second day as Florida’s Surgeon General and Charlie Crist already wants him removed for what he calls a “reckless” order that leaves it up to parents whether their COVID-19-exposed child should stay home from school.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Contra Costa Herald

Feinstein introduces bill requiring COVID-19 vaccine, negative test or recovery documentation for domestic air travel

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), on Wednesday, introduced the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act, a bill that would require all passengers on domestic airline flights to either be fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for COVID-19 or have fully recovered from COVID-19. The bill would require the Secretary of Health...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Pennsylvania students want classmate banned from campus for opposing pronoun policy

A group of Point Park University students in Pittsburgh launched a petition to have their fellow classmate banned from campus after he criticized the school's pronoun policy. Campus Reform Correspondent and Point Park University student Logan Dubil was met with a petition from his classmates to school administrators that demanded his removal from campus for criticizing the university's "Misgendering, Pronoun Misuse, and Deadnaming Policy," which Fox News previously reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go To School#Covid#Asymptomatic#Medical Doctor#Surgeon General Issues#64der21 15#The Surgeon General
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Health Department Recommends Shortening Quarantine Time For Fully Vaccinated Students And School Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department on Thursday said it is recommending fully vaccinated students and school staff who are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine after a close contact, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Under the suggested protocols, fully vaccinated close contacts should get tested three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19, the agency said. But students and staff without symptoms can continue to attend school in-person and participate in other activities. Close contacts will have to properly wear a mask in the classroom and should continue to do so in all indoor public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Click10.com

DeSantis announces new Florida surgeon general

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida has a new surgeon general. Dr. Joseph Ladapo has been hired to replace Scott Rivkees who has not been seen in many months. Ladapo comes to Florida from UCLA. His bio on UCLA’s website says he graduated from Wake Forest...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Asymptomatic students exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Wednesday afternoon in Kissimmee. The governor was joined by the new state surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who just signed a new emergency rule for Florida's schools. The biggest takeaway from the new rule is that if students are exposed to someone with...
KISSIMMEE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

FDOH issues new emergency rule: masks at “sole discretion” of parents, no quarantine for asymptomatic students

The new Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, is already making a splash with a new Florida Department of Health (FDOH) emergency rule governing the COVID-19 protocols for school settings. Major changes in Emergency Rule 64DER21-15 include a stronger statement about parental rights regarding masks and removal of the requirement...
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

Editorial: The fear is real -- of Florida's reckless new surgeon general

Florida’s new surgeon general says the state “will completely reject fear” when it comes to COVID-19. Apparently Florida will embrace ignorance and recklessness instead. In fact, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, is a trifecta of recklessness when it comes to the pandemic. He questions the value of...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy