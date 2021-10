There's still over a week left in the season and it's looking all but likely the Dodgers will be playing either a Game 163 or in the Wild Card game. With 10 games remaining, the Dodgers trail the Giants by two games in the NL West. If both teams finish the season with the same record, the Giants will host the Dodgers in a Game 163 to determine the winner of the division.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO