Soccer

Dean Smith: Morgan Sanson will fight back

By Matt Maher
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVilla boss Dean Smith is confident Morgan Sanson has the character to return stronger from his latest injury setback. The midfielder made his first appearance for more than five months in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea but lasted just 42 minutes before being forced off with a hamstring problem.

The Independent

Dean Smith credits Ollie Watkins’ attitude and mentality for England recall

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes the mentality and application shown by Ollie Watkins has earned the striker his England recall.The 25-year-old has three England caps to his name having been selected for the first time earlier this year – scoring off the bench on his debut in the win over San Marino.He was included in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man squad for the European Championships but did not make the final cut.Watkins then missed the chance to play in the World Cup qualifying triple-header earlier this month having been sidelined with a knee injury.But, despite not scoring yet this season,...
SOCCER
