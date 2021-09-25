Our View: City needs to follow a greener path

Mayor Paul Heroux is putting Attleboro at the forefront on environmental issues in Massachusetts. In his first two terms, Heroux has proposed bans on polystyrene (Styrofoam) food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs, which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids (which kill bees), single-use plastic water bottles, micro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic shot bottles, single-use plastic straws and the release of balloons for celebrations and the use of thin-filmed, single-use plastic bags.