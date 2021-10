NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a great fall night for some football out in Stapleton where the Sandhills Valley Mavericks were facing off against the Pleasanton Bulldogs. Both teams come into this one with 3-1 records, but the Mavericks having won their last three while the Bulldogs are coming off a loss from last week to Ansley/Litchfield.