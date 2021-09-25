CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football roundup: Lakeland, Lake Wales, Haines City, Frostproof post dominating wins

The Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND — Don'ares Johnson scored three times in the first half to help lead the Lakeland to a 63-20 rout of Winter Haven on Friday night at Bryant Stadium. The Dreadnaughts were coming off their first loss of the season last week to Lake Gibson, and the game stayed close in the first half. All three of Johnson's scores came on the ground, including runs of 40 and 50 yards in the second quarter to give Lakeland a 21-14 lead.

